Johor Police Chief denies retiring

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Police Chief CP Datuk M Kumar has denied claims that he is retiring, as circulated in a video on social media.

He expressed serious concern over the spread of this false news and said that appropriate action will be taken against those involved in disseminating untrue information, in accordance with the law.

According to him, the viral video on TikTok regarding his retirement is false and baseless, as he continues to carry out his duties and responsibilities as usual to ensure the safety and public order in the state are maintained.

“Johor police remind the public not to spread unverified and irresponsible information that could cause confusion,” he said in a statement.

He noted that any official information regarding changes in the leadership of the Royal Malaysia Police would only be announced through the official channels of the force.

Earlier, the viral video showed Kumar attending an event to celebrate retirees and soon-to-be retirees at a district police headquarters in the state.