Johor police detain 189 individuals in ‘Op Noda Khas’ crackdown

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have arrested 189 individuals, including 177 foreign nationals, in six raids conducted under the ‘Op Noda Khas’ operations around Johor Bahru and Iskandar Puteri, from Friday until yesterday.

Johor police chief Datuk M Kumar said that the operation, involving 14 senior officers and 54 junior officers, targeted prostitution, guest relation officer (GRO) activities, and criminal gang operations at entertainment centres.

As a result, 11 local men, one woman, 16 foreign men, and 161 foreign women, aged between 18 and 63, were arrested for various offences.

“Initial urine screenings conducted revealed that 16 local men and 12 foreign women tested positive for drugs,” he added.

Authorities also seized a variety of equipment, including mobile phones, payment receipts, microphones, speakers, mixers, televisions, MP3 players, DVDs, amplifiers, remote controls, sashes, and a total of RM2,510 in cash, for further investigation.

In a separate raid at an entertainment centre, Kumar said that police arrested six local men, one local woman, one foreign man, and six foreign women for gambling activities. Authorities also seized RM83,100 in cash, along with gambling equipment.

“All local suspects have been remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code, while foreigners arrested for lacking valid travel documents and for working without permits have been remanded under the Immigration Act 1959/63,“ he said.

The case is being investigated under various sections, including Section 6(2) and Section 11(2) of the Johor Entertainment and Entertainment Places Enactment (ENJ) 4/98; Sections 55B, 6(1)(c), and 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63; Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963; Section 6(1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Kumar added that, from January until yesterday, the Johor Criminal Investigation Department had conducted 388 raids at entertainment centres across the state, resulting in the arrest of 1,910 individuals, including 1,699 foreign nationals, for various offences.

“Any information regarding criminal activities can be channelled to the Johor police hotline at 019-279 2095 or the operations room at 07-221 2999,“ he added.