JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police have assured a comprehensive investigation into a murder case involving a shooting incident in front of an eatery in Taman Setia Indah.

Johor Police chief Datuk M Kumar stated that a special team from the Criminal Investigation Department had been formed to investigate and identify the individuals involved.

He said the cause of death and motive behind the incident, which involved a 40-year-old local man, remained under investigation.

“Preliminary investigations revealed four gunshot wounds on the victim’s body, and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

“The public is advised not to speculate or make comments that could disrupt the investigation process or manipulate facts to cause public unease,“ he said in a statement today.

M Kumar further reassured the public that there was no cause for panic, and that the incident was an isolated case with no links to broader safety concerns or threats in Johor.