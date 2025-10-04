Johor police receive report on quarrel at BSI

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Police have confirmed receiving a report regarding a fight between two men which went viral on social media, believed to have taken place at the entrance to Singapore in Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) here, today.

Johor Bahru South district police chief ACP Raub Selamat said a police report was made by a 21-year-old local man today at about 7am regarding the fight which went viral on social media.

“Initial investigations found that the incident occurred because one of the individuals involved is believed to have cut the line, thus sparking a physical altercation.

“So far, only one police report has been filed by a passenger while another passenger has not filed a police report,“ he said in a statement today.

According to him, the case is being investigated under Section 160 of the Penal Code for causing a disturbance which provides for a maximum prison sentence of six months or a fine of up to RM1,000 or both, if convicted.

He stressed that the public is advised not to spread the video of the incident on social media to avoid any speculation that could affect the police investigation.

“Members of the public with information on the incident can contact Investigating Officer Inspector S. Sivakumaran at 019-5127410,“ he said.