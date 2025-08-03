Johor police seize RM4.9m drugs in raid, arrest Vietnamese woman

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police have dismantled a drug syndicate that concealed narcotics in beverage packets, including coffee and juice, following two raids in the city late last month.

The operation led to the arrest of a 31-year-old Vietnamese woman and the seizure of drugs valued at over RM4.9 million.

Johor police chief Datuk M Kumar stated that the raids, conducted between July 25 and July 26, uncovered 29,219 grammes of ecstasy powder, 131 ecstasy pills, and 20 grammes of ketamine.

“The seized drugs could have supplied an estimated 97,849 addicts if distributed,“ he said during a press conference.

The suspect tested positive for ketamine, and further investigations led to a second raid at another apartment used for drug repackaging.

Police also confiscated drug processing tools, RM3,000 in cash, SGD193 (approximately RM617.60), and jewellery worth over RM34,000, bringing the total seizure value to RM4,939,778.60.

Kumar explained that the syndicate mixed drugs with coffee powder and flavourings before sealing them in commercial-style drink sachets to evade detection.

Each sachet was sold for around RM250, with distribution facilitated through online platforms and local networks.

Authorities are searching for a 35-year-old Sarawakian man, Terrence Ki Kek Ding, to assist in investigations.

The case is being probed under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 6(3) of the Immigration Act.

The Vietnamese suspect has been remanded until August 8. – Bernama