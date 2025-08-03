Missing Turkish national search continues after yacht capsizes near Terengganu

KUANTAN: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has intensified its search and rescue (SAR) operation for a missing Turkish national, Eser Demirkol, following the capsizing of a yacht near Pulau Yu waters off Kuala Terengganu.

MMEA director-general Admiral Datuk Mohd Rosli Abdullah confirmed that two diving teams were dispatched to the last known location of the sunken vessel.

“The operation involves sea and aerial assets, including helicopters, with support from the Royal Malaysia Police,“ he said during the 2025 MMEA media day at Sultan Ahmad Shah Maritime Academy (AMSAS).

The search area spans approximately 305 nautical square miles, based on survivor accounts.

“One survivor stated they escaped as the yacht sank, but Demirkol was likely asleep and unable to evacuate,“ Mohd Rosli explained. “We’re focusing on locating the sunken vessel.”

The yacht, carrying three Turkish nationals, capsized during a storm on Tuesday.

Captain Ahmet Volkan Ata and Ates Demiroren were rescued after drifting at sea, with Demiroren found by local fishermen. Both are recovering at Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital. - Bernama