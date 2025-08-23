Johor proposes new cross-border taxi pick-up and drop-off points

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government will propose additional pick-up and drop-off points for cross-border taxi services operating between Malaysia and Singapore.

State Transport, Infrastructure, and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh confirmed that Malaysian licensed taxis and hire cars currently face restrictions limiting passenger drop-offs solely to Rochor Road in Singapore.

Singaporean taxis similarly operate with just one authorised drop-off location at Larkin Sentral in Johor Bahru.

“The first phase proposes adding five more locations in Singapore, while Singapore is also expected to have five additional drop-off points in Johor,” he told reporters after the launch of the Mahkota Rail Square, officiated by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, at Kluang Station today.

He said the second phase may include allowing some vehicles to provide limited door-to-door services, adding that the matter is still under discussion and involves e-hailing platforms as well.

Yesterday, media reports highlighted claims by more than 400 travel agencies in Johor that their businesses have been hit hard after Singapore stopped accepting Vehicle Entry Permit applications in 2023.

A tourism agency representative, Dr Khairul Anuar Mohtar, 37, said revenues have dropped by more than half due to the rule, which prevents tour vehicles from entering Singapore. – Bernama