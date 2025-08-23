Man allegedly caught stealing from disabled woman, forced to return cash

A man was allegedly caught stealing from a disabled woman in the Masjid India area in Kuala Lumpur, but was later made to return the stolen cash by a local man.

In a viral video posted by the Malaysian man, the alleged thief was seen being grabbed by what appeared to be his shirt collar and led to the disabled woman.

However, the man claimed in his TikTok post that he “did not have the heart” to report the man’s actions to the police, and instead chose to have him return the money.

It was also alleged that the reason he took the money was because he was hungry.

When the alleged thief returned the money to the disabled woman, who was shown to be in a wheelchair, she slapped the side of his face while he profusely apologised to her.

After the stolen cash was returned, the local man discussed with a male bystander what should be done with the alleged thief. The bystander stated that the case should be handled by the police.

While netizens applauded the local man for standing up for the disabled woman, most encouraged him to report the alleged thief to the authorities.