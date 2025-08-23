Anwar demands transparent defence procurement to prevent graft

SEREMBAN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim declared that Malaysia’s defence procurement system must operate with complete transparency and remain free from corrupt practices.

He emphasised that past military acquisitions often enabled companies and agents to secure excessive profits at the nation’s expense.

Anwar noted that these practices resulted in significant national losses and weakened Malaysia’s overall defence capabilities.

The prime minister observed that despite substantial government spending, procurement weaknesses persist as demonstrated by the Littoral Combat Ship project.

He stated that procurement should never serve as an avenue for individuals to accumulate wealth through bribes or commissions.

“This is not unusual; for instance, (Defence Minister) Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin is aware, for example, regarding matters concerning the navy,” he said during the opening of Mildef International Technologies Sdn Bhd’s armoured vehicle facility in Sendayan.

Anwar expressed disappointment that Malaysia lacked a new LCS to showcase during LIMA 2023 despite high defence expenditures.

He revealed that Malaysia had to display a 1976 vessel instead of modern ships at the international exhibition.

The prime minister commended the dedication and discipline of naval personnel operating older equipment.

He also addressed recent misconduct involving defence agencies after MACC arrested Malaysian Defence Intelligence Organisation officers.

“Although the situation is still under control, and the Minister and Chief of Defence Force (Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaafar) have given their assurances, I accept this positively. However, a country like Malaysia cannot easily forgive a military intelligence body involved in smuggling and betrayal.

“I cannot imagine that individuals trained to serve the country with commitment and sacrifice would engage in such misconduct. While this does not implicate everyone, our defence agencies should lead by example and be a source of pride. These are matters we must put an end to,” he said.

Anwar directed all enforcement agencies to treat misconduct seriously and conduct comprehensive investigations.

He advocated for government-to-government procurement negotiations as more effective than using intermediaries.

The prime minister believes direct negotiations reduce costs and enable additional benefits like technology transfer.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission arrested ten individuals including military officers on August 13 for suspected smuggling activities. – Bernama