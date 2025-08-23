Anwar calls for respect of Jalur Gemilang as national symbol

SEREMBAN: The Jalur Gemilang must be respected as a symbol of national pride and not turned into a tool that fuels racial division, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said that if any mistake involving the Jalur Gemilang occurs, the responsible party must take appropriate action, whether in a government department or the private sector.

“This is Merdeka month; hopefully, we take the opportunity to lift our spirits,” he stated during the official opening of the armoured vehicle manufacturing facility of Mildef International Technologies Sdn Bhd in Sendayan.

Anwar emphasised that honouring the Jalur Gemilang fosters unity and preserves peace while uplifting the nation’s dignity.

“The flag is a sign, a symbol of national pride, so it must be respected,” he added.

The Prime Minister also called on all parties to strengthen unity and love for the nation in conjunction with the National Month.

Anwar reminded the people that the peace and stability they enjoy are the result of the continuous sacrifices of the security forces and enforcement agencies, which must always be appreciated.

“When we talk about high investments, strong national growth and a peaceful country, we must not forget that all this is because of the security forces,” he explained.

He highlighted regional conflicts in Thailand, Cambodia and Myanmar as examples of instability that could affect neighbouring countries including Malaysia.

“That is why we (our security forces) must always be on alert and prepared,” he concluded. – Bernama