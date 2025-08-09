Johor Regent and Ahmad Zahid attend Singapore National Day Parade 2025

SINGAPORE: The Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, and his consort Che’ Puan Mahkota Khaleeda Johor attended Singapore’s National Day Parade at Padang on Saturday.

The event celebrated Singapore’s 60th year of independence with a grand display of national pride.

Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi represented the Malaysian government at the invitation of Singapore.

Also present were the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

This marked the first time foreign dignitaries were invited to the parade since 2019.

Themed “Majulah Singapura,” the parade began with a pre-show featuring the SAF parachute team, the Red Lions.

Naval divers from the Republic of Singapore Navy performed the “Jump of Unity” at Marina Bay.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong arrived at 6.30 pm to officially start the main event.

A record 40 marching contingents participated, the largest since 1990.

The military tattoo showcased performances by the SAF Band, Singapore Police Force Band, and student performers.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force delivered a special aerial tribute, thrilling the 27,000-strong crowd.

The Mobile Column returned with a combined aerial-flypast, maritime display, and drive-past involving multiple agencies.

A total of 170 assets were featured, including new military equipment making their debut.

The show segment included 39 local artistes and over 3,000 performers, including Malaysian rock legend Datuk Ramli Sarip.

A 360-degree centre stage, the largest in NDP history, was a highlight of the celebrations.

The evening ended with fireworks and a nationwide “Majulah Moment,” uniting Singaporeans in reciting the National Pledge.

National Day festivities will continue on Sunday at five heartland locations across Singapore. - Bernama