Philippines would be dragged into Taiwan war, Marcos warns

MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos has warned that his country would be dragged “kicking and screaming” into any war over Taiwan, though he stressed the need for preparation.

China views Taiwan as part of its territory and has repeatedly threatened to take the self-ruled island by force if necessary.

Marcos expressed concern over the potential conflict during a news conference, stating, “If there’s a war over this it is near us. What are we supposed to do?”

He added, “We can’t ignore it.”

The president acknowledged the Philippines’ desire to avoid confrontation but admitted the country’s geographical proximity makes involvement unavoidable.

“So inevitably, despite our fervent wish to avoid any confrontation with anybody, anywhere, a war over Taiwan will drag the Philippines, kicking and screaming into the conflict,“ he said.

Marcos emphasised the need for contingency planning, citing the significant Filipino workforce in Taiwan.

“I hope it doesn’t happen... But if it does we have to plan for it already,“ he said.

During a recent state visit to India, Marcos told Firstpost that the Philippines could not remain neutral in a potential US-China conflict over Taiwan.

“In the event of a confrontation between China and the United States over Taiwan, there is no way that the Philippines can stay out of it simply because of our physical geographic location,“ he said.

He reiterated this stance in the interview, stating, “If there is an all-out war, then we will be drawn into it.”

China’s foreign ministry condemned Marcos’ remarks, issuing a diplomatic protest and accusing him of “playing with fire” on the Taiwan issue.

Tensions between China and the Philippines have escalated in the South China Sea, where Beijing asserts near-total control despite an international ruling rejecting its claims.

Since taking office in 2022, Marcos has strengthened defence ties with the US, which has a mutual defence treaty with Manila. – AFP