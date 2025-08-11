NASCAR star Connor Zilisch breaks collarbone in victory celebration fall

RISING NASCAR star Connor Zilisch broke his collarbone in a dramatic fall during post-race celebrations. The 19-year-old had just won his sixth race of the season in NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series.

Zilisch climbed onto the roof of his Chevrolet to celebrate but slipped from the window netting. He fell onto the pavement at Victory Lane in front of horrified spectators. The incident was captured on camera as medical staff rushed to assist him.

NASCAR confirmed the young driver remained conscious and alert while being transported to hospital. Zilisch later shared an update on social media about his condition.

“Thankfully, CT scans for my head are clear, I just have a broken collarbone,“ Zilisch posted on X. He expressed gratitude to track medics for their swift response.

CBS Sports described Zilisch as “perhaps NASCAR’s brightest young star” following his recent success. The injury forced him to withdraw from his scheduled race the following day. - AFP