JOHOR BAHRU: The Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, was invited as a distinguished guest by Paris Saint-Germain FC (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to observe the French football club’s training session at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, yesterday.

This was announced in a post accompanied by several photos shared on the Johor Southern Tigers’ official Facebook page today.

Tunku Mahkota Ismail represented Johor Darul Ta’zim Football Club (JDT) for high-level discussions with PSG’s management regarding a strategic partnership between the two clubs. The collaboration aims to enhance branding, infrastructure and grassroots development initiatives.

His Royal Highness also had the opportunity to meet PSG players and was invited to attend the Trophee des Champions match between PSG and AS Monaco in Doha later tonight.