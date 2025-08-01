Johor Regent pledges to resolve Pontian water disruptions

JOHOR BAHRU: Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail has pledged to address the recent water supply disruptions plaguing Pontian district residents.

His commitment follows public outcry over a four-day outage, initially attributed to scheduled pipe closures but later exacerbated by a burst pipeline.

In an Instagram story, His Royal Highness responded to a complaint shared by BrotherhoodJOHOR, stating, “I will monitor and try to resolve this immediately. This is why it’s important to protect Johor’s water, our state asset, and not have it under a company appointed by the ‘Federal’ (Government).”

He added, “Pray that the state’s financial position improves so we can buy back shares in Johor’s water company and place them under state management. Insya-Allah.”

Meanwhile, Ranhill SAJ confirmed that supply is being restored in stages after a technical failure in a 750mm pipeline.

“Repair works are fully completed, and the distribution system is stabilizing,” the company said.

Water tankers were deployed to critical areas, with static tanks placed for public access. Ranhill SAJ apologized for the inconvenience and thanked residents for their patience. - Bernama