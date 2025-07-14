Johor religious school canteens to get halal certification by 2024

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 138 government religious school canteens in Johor will receive halal certification by the end of this year. The initiative is part of the Johor State Halal Development Plan 2030, aimed at improving compliance and awareness among food providers.

State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said the first phase covers 50 Grade A and 88 Grade B school canteens. The remaining 437 Grade C canteens will be addressed in stages starting next year.

“This initiative is part of the state government’s efforts to reach the target of 500 new halal certificates by the end of this year as an initial step towards achieving 5,000 by 2030,“ he said in a Facebook post.

The state government also plans to expand halal certification efforts to the private sector, supporting the development of a stronger halal ecosystem in Johor. Currently, Johor has 1,200 halal certificate holders, a number expected to grow with the Johor–Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) development.

“Halal is not only a religious obligation for Muslims, but it has also been recognised as a benchmark for high standards of cleanliness, management, and business integrity,“ Mohd Fared added.

The Johor State Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) and Johor State Islamic Religious Council (MAIJ) are working on a more efficient halal certification process to encourage more applicants. Mohd Fared emphasized the need to change public perception that halal certification is costly and time-consuming. - Bernama