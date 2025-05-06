Johor rolls out new housing plan for low income group outside eKasih system

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The newly introduced Rumah Prihatin Johor (RPJ) housing initiative to help low-income individuals in rural areas own homes, is expected to begin construction in August.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said RPJ is a state government initiative to fill the gap in housing aid for those who are excluded or not listed under the e-Kasih database, but still fall under the low-income category.

He said applications are now open for 500 units to be developed with an allocation of RM15 million, offering two categories of homes priced at RM86,000 for three-bedroom units and RM66,000 for two-bedroom units.

“These houses will be built on privately owned land and are expected to be completed within seven months.

“This is one of the fastest and most effective housing programmes ever implemented in Johor, with direct impact on the people,” he told a press conference here today.

Mohd Jafni said the state government is also providing a subsidy of RM30,000 and successful applicants are only required to pay RM36,000 or RM56,000, depending on the type of home.

He said the RPJ eligibility conditions have also been improved, including considering applicants who share land with family and have not received any form of housing assistance from any agency.

Meanwhile, under the Rumah Kasih Johor (RKJ) initiative, construction of 500 housing units has been ongoing since 2023 and will continue until 2026 across all 56 state constituencies, with an allocation of over RM67.5 million.

So far, 50 units have been completed and handed over to recipients, while 120 units are under construction and 165 units are in the implementation stage, he said.

Mohd Jafni said the RPJ and RKJ initiatives were implemented with strong cooperation from the Johor Housing Development Corporation (PKPJ), local authorities, district offices and elected representatives.

He also reminded the public that the state government has not appointed any agents or middlemen for applications involving the Johor Affordable Housing (RMMJ) scheme, and all applications must be made through the ‘erumah’ portal.