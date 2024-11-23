Johor’s 4.5-day work week consideration ‘innovative and prudent’ - CMI

JOHOR BAHRU: Chartered Management Institute (CMI) has welcomed Johor’s consideration of a 4.5-day work week for its public sector, calling the state government’s measured approach to increased flexibility “innovative and prudent”.

Its chief executive officer, Ann Francke said as reported by local media, Johor is eager to strike the appropriate balance in introducing flexible working arrangements with emphasis on improving service delivery before considering the proposed shift to a 4.5-day work week for its public sector while maintaining current total working hours.

“The state government’s commitment to enhancing digital services and extending counter operating hours first demonstrates the kind of effective management thinking needed for such transitions,” she said in a statement today.

Francke , who works with education partners across Malaysia, said based on the UK’s recent examples of implementing a variety of forms of flexible working policies, including reduced work weeks, hybrid working models and flexible working hours, this methodical, considered approach significantly increases the likelihood of success.

She stressed that any change relied on smooth implementation, not just from senior leaders but more importantly, from line managers at every level.

“CMI’s research is very clear that employers of all sizes, both in public services and the private sector, are able to attract and keep good staff if they add a flexible work offer into the mix,” she also said.

She added that if well-implemented, this change could realistically deliver the improved productivity that comes with a more satisfied workforce.