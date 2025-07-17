Johor schools target 30 tons of glass bottles in SWM recycling campaign

JOHOR BAHRU: SWM Environment Sdn Bhd and Yayasan Johor Corporation have launched the Cabaran Kaca Pun Boleh recycling campaign, targeting 30 tonnes of glass bottles from 60 primary schools in Johor.

The initiative, running from this month until November, seeks to promote environmental awareness and sustainable waste management.

Mohd Norlisam Mohd Nordin, corporate general manager of SWM Environment, said the campaign highlights the benefits of glass recycling while encouraging community participation.

“We’ve introduced the Creative Glass Bottle Recycling Video Competition and the STEM Innovation Challenge to engage teachers, students, parents, and the public,“ he said.

The programme builds on existing efforts like the KITARecycle Glass Bottles campaign and Glass Bottle Recycling Corner.

Supported by the Johor State Education Department, Johor Bahru City Council, and industry sponsors, it offers RM30,000 in prizes. - Bernama