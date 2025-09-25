Johor strengthens measures to curb rising human-elephant conflicts

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government is intensifying control measures and implementing proactive steps to tackle the increasing number of human-elephant conflicts recorded over the last three years.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon revealed that data from the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) shows cases rose from 103 in 2020 to 253 last year.

He noted that Kluang district has registered the highest number of complaints so far.

Ling stated that although Perhilitan is a federal agency, the state government has allocated special funds to support a reinforced control plan for these incidents.

“Perhilitan only has one professional team in Johor that handles elephant-related matters, and they successfully relocated 10 elephants to more suitable habitats in 2024,” he said.

He added that state coordination and financial assistance have enabled the relocation of 17 elephants so far this year.

A large-scale operation to capture and relocate more elephants, especially from Kluang district, is scheduled for October.

Ling attributed the rising conflicts to increasing threats against the natural ecosystem from human encroachment into wildlife habitats.

He also cited oil palm replanting activities near forest edges as a factor driving elephant herds out in search of food. – Bernama