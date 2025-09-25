PAUL SAN triumph at PGM Melaka Closed Championship 2025 with thirteen under par (-13).

Hitting an eagle, three birdies and dropped two bogeys ensured the win today. Paul commented that it has been a long struggle to be on the podium and this win will boost my confidence to next events.

Paul last win was at Palm Resort Golf & Country Club back in August 2024. He will be playing a few back-to-back ADT events over the coming weeks.

Daeng Abdul Rahman played ten under par (-10) which gave him 2nd placing. Daeng scored two eagle, two birdies and played a bogey free round.

Shariffuddin played six birdies and two bogeys settled at 3rd placing with nine under par (-9).

On the Ladies Championship, Jocelyn Chee seal the win with twelve under par (-12). Playing a bogey free round with one eagle and four birdies.

Ng Jing Xuen is the runner up at five under par (-5). Lowest score of the day was Aretha Pan at eight under par (-8) which lifted her to 3rd position. Playing under preferred lie rule this week.