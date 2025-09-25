  1. Sport

Paul and Jocelyn shine at PGM Melaka Closed Championship 2025

San ends long wait with stellar -13 finish as Chee claims Ladies crown with bogey-free performance.

  • 2025-09-26 09:00 AM
FROM LEFT TO RIGHT: Mr Lim Hong Chien, Vice Captain of Tiara Melaka GCC, Pang Hee Jie, Ladies Best Amateur, Jocelyn Chee, Ladies Champion, En Nik Mustapha, PGM General Manager, Paul San, Champion, Nor Haqeim Hadi, Best Amateur and Ms Priscilla Wong, Club Manager of Tiara Melaka GCC. – PGM

PAUL SAN triumph at PGM Melaka Closed Championship 2025 with thirteen under par (-13).

Hitting an eagle, three birdies and dropped two bogeys ensured the win today. Paul commented that it has been a long struggle to be on the podium and this win will boost my confidence to next events.

Paul last win was at Palm Resort Golf & Country Club back in August 2024. He will be playing a few back-to-back ADT events over the coming weeks.

Daeng Abdul Rahman played ten under par (-10) which gave him 2nd placing. Daeng scored two eagle, two birdies and played a bogey free round.

Shariffuddin played six birdies and two bogeys settled at 3rd placing with nine under par (-9).

On the Ladies Championship, Jocelyn Chee seal the win with twelve under par (-12). Playing a bogey free round with one eagle and four birdies.

Ng Jing Xuen is the runner up at five under par (-5). Lowest score of the day was Aretha Pan at eight under par (-8) which lifted her to 3rd position. Playing under preferred lie rule this week.