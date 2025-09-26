Israeli strikes kill eight in Yemen’s Huthi-held capital Sanaa

SANA: Israeli strikes hit Yemen’s rebel-held capital on Thursday, killing at least eight people and wounding more than 140 others according to the Huthi movement.

The attack came one day after the Iran-backed rebels launched a drone strike on the southern Israeli tourist resort of Eilat.

Israeli officials confirmed their forces struck several Huthi-linked targets in Sanaa and warned of more attacks to follow.

Huthi media reported that the targets included a detention facility, a power station, and two residential neighbourhoods.

The Israeli military later stated that a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted after sirens sounded in central Israel.

AFP correspondents in Sanaa heard explosions and saw plumes of smoke rising from three different locations in the latest retaliatory exchange.

Huthi health ministry spokesman Anees Alasbahi announced on social media that the casualty count had risen to eight dead and 142 wounded.

Alasbahi added that rescue teams were still searching for victims trapped under the rubble of damaged buildings.

The Huthis’ Al-Masirah television channel cited a security source stating Israel targeted a correctional facility housing prisoners and detainees.

Pictures shared by the channel showed low-rise buildings with bombed-out windows and streets filled with twisted metal and concrete debris.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz declared on social media that Israel had dealt a powerful blow to numerous terror targets of the Huthi organisation.

An Israeli military statement specified that targets included the Huthis’ general staff headquarters and sites used for weapons storage and attack planning.

The statement added that the rebels’ military public relations headquarters was also successfully targeted.

Katz further claimed that Israeli forces struck several military camps and eliminated dozens of Huthi operatives while destroying drone and weapon stockpiles.

The military confirmed Israel would conduct additional offensive operations against the Huthi regime in the near future.

The strikes occurred moments before Al-Masirah began broadcasting a weekly pre-recorded speech by rebel leader Abdul Malik al-Huthi.

An AFP correspondent reported that impact sites were immediately cordoned off by authorities.

Huthi authorities have previously warned Yemenis against publishing footage of strike locations, describing it as a service to the enemy.

Wednesday’s drone attack on Eilat resulted in 22 wounded people including two in serious condition according to rescue services.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Katz had both warned of a severe response to the Eilat attack.

The Huthi rebels began targeting Israel with missiles and drones after the start of the Gaza war in 2023, claiming solidarity with Palestinians.

Israel has carried out repeated strikes in Yemen targeting infrastructure such as ports, power stations, and Sanaa’s international airport.

In August, Israel assassinated the head of the Huthi government Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser al-Rahawi along with other senior officials.

Earlier this month, Israeli strikes killed 46 people according to Huthi authorities.

The dead included journalists working for the September 26 and al-Yaman newspapers who were killed in an attack on the Huthi’s military media operation. – AFP