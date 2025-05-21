ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor government aims to generate RM42 billion in revenue from the tourism sector, both direct and indirect, as part of its efforts for Visit Johor Year 2026.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said this target was based on the projected arrival of 12 million tourists over the year.

“According to official data from Tourism Malaysia, the average per capita spending for tourists is RM3,500,” he said during a session at the Johor State Legislative Assembly in Kota Iskandar today.

“If we meet the target of 12 million tourists, the expected revenue, both direct and indirect, will total RM42 billion,” he added.

He was responding to a question from Hasrunizah Hassan (BN-Pulai Sebatang) regarding the tourism revenue and tourist targets for Visit Johor Year 2026.

Onn Hafiz also emphasised that the state government is focusing on attracting domestic tourists and visitors from Singapore.

Last month, he announced an allocation of RM116.35 million to upgrade public facilities, enhance tourism attractions and improve the overall visitor experience in Johor for 2024 and 2025.