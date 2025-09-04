JOHOR BAHRU: A 16-year-old boy has been arrested by the police on suspicion of using artificial intelligence (AI) technology to edit, distribute, and sell obscene images on social media.

Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar said a report was received on April 3, from an 18-year-old girl, who claimed that ‘nude images’ featuring her face had gone viral on social media. The images were believed to have been edited and were being sold online.

“Following the report, a police team from the Commercial Crime Investigation Division of the Kulai district police headquarters (IPD) arrested the boy, on April 8 at around 5 pm, in the Kulai area,” he said.

“A mobile phone, believed to have been used to edit and upload the images to social media for sale at RM2 each, was also seized.

“Initial investigations found that the teenager obtained the victim’s photos from her social media accounts, before editing them using an AI application,” he said in a statement, today.

He added that, so far, state police had received eight additional reports from other victims, believed to be linked to the same suspect.

The suspect is currently under a four-day remand, from today until Saturday, to assist in investigations under Section 292 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

He added that, under Section 292 of the Penal Code, the suspect could face up to three years in prison, a fine, or both, if convicted. Under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act, the punishment could include a fine of up to RM50,000, imprisonment for up to one year, or both.

In this regard, he urged those who have been victims to come forward and lodge a report at the nearest police station, for further action.

The public is also urged not to share the victim’s images on social media, or make speculative statements that could hinder the investigation and cause unnecessary concern.

“Anyone with information related to the case can contact the investigating officer, Inspector Nurul Huda Shohodin, at 013-538 2698,” he added.