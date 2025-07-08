Johor to host Smart City Forum 2026, aims for urban leadership

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor is set to strengthen its position as a leader in smart city development by hosting the Johor Smart City Forum 2026.

The event aims to benefit local communities, students, tech entrepreneurs, and investors while aligning with the state’s sustainable urban growth policies.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor highlighted the forum as a key agenda during discussions with PLANMalaysia Johor regarding the 2026 planning and development budget. He emphasised the importance of forward-looking urban planning to meet current needs and support Johor’s long-term development goals.

A major focus will be the Second Phase of the Johor Urban Observatory (JUO), designed to enhance real-time urban monitoring. The JUO will serve as a critical data hub for evidence-based decision-making, particularly in areas like traffic management, flood control, pollution monitoring, and public well-being.

“The JUO Phase 2 will include initiatives such as river sensors and a smart dashboard integrating data across local, state, and federal agencies. This supports the Johor-Singapore Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) and the Maju Johor vision,“ said Mohd Jafni in a statement shared on his Facebook page.

He also commended PLANMalaysia Johor for presenting a data-driven and inclusive development strategy, reaffirming the state government’s commitment to strategic planning under Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi. - Bernama