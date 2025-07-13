ITALY'S Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) fought off Belgian Wout van Aert to win stage eight of the Tour de France from Saint-Meen-le-Grand to Laval on Saturday, with defending champion Tadej Pogacar retaining the yellow jersey.

Milan, riding his first Tour, looked to have been caught off guard when Van Aert (Visma–Lease a Bike) hit the front, but the Italian battled back to overtake the Belgian, with Australian Kaden Groves (Alpecin–Deceuninck) coming in third.

Slovenia's Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) remains 54 seconds ahead of Belgian Remco Evenepoel (Soudal–Quick-Step) in the overall standings- REUTERS