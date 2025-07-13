Police investigate fake TikTok accounts impersonating home minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are investigating fake TikTok accounts impersonating Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, suspected of using AI technology to deceive the public.

The fraudulent accounts promoted financial aid schemes, prompting an official probe.

Acting Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Fadil Marsus confirmed the case is being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

He urged the public to verify any suspicious financial offers on social media before engaging.

The Home Minister’s Office issued a statement warning the public about the fake accounts and confirmed reports have been lodged with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and TikTok.

Three fraudulent accounts—Saifuddin_Nasution0, Saifuddin_Nasution1, and Saifuddin_Nasution12—have already been removed by the platform.

“PDRM warns that strict action will be taken against anyone found violating the law,“ said Fadil in a statement.

Authorities advise social media users to remain cautious and report suspicious activities. - Bernama