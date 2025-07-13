Kim Jong Un pledges full support to Russia on Ukraine during Lavrov talks

WONSAN: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un assured Russia of his full support for its military actions in Ukraine during discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, according to state media.

The meeting, held in Wonsan, highlighted growing cooperation between the two sanctioned nations amid Russia’s ongoing offensive.

Kim expressed Pyongyang’s readiness to “unconditionally support and encourage all the measures taken by the Russian leadership” regarding Ukraine, as reported by KCNA.

He praised President Vladimir Putin’s leadership and voiced confidence in Russia’s eventual victory.

The talks also focused on implementing agreements from their 2024 summit, which included a mutual defence pact.

Lavrov, who extended Putin’s greetings, thanked North Korea for deploying troops to Russia’s Kursk region and supplying artillery shells and missiles.

Both sides condemned external interference in regional affairs, vowing to counter hegemonic influences in Northeast Asia.

Russia recently announced twice-weekly flights between Moscow and Pyongyang, signaling stronger bilateral ties.

Lavrov also commended Wonsan’s new resort, expressing hope for Russian tourism. - AFP