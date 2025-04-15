Johor to launch Green Policy to boost sustainability efforts

KULAI: The Johor government will launch its Green Policy to strengthen efforts towards sustainability, in tandem with its Maju Johor 2030 agenda.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said the policy, approved at the recent Green Committee Meeting chaired by Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, includes the setting up of at least 1,245 charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030.

“Every local authority must achieve a specific target in the setting up of these EV charging stations.

“In addition, this policy also covers the direction for energy renewal, such as solar farms, whereby their locations have been identified,” he told a media conference after officiating the Asia EV Motion 2025 Exclusive Media Preview here today.

Ling also said that the policy would be introduced this year after it is presented at the State Executive Council meeting in May.

“The Johor State Planning Division (BPEN) is preparing the paperwork to be presented. Once approved, we will launch it,” he said.

Ling also called on the private sector to collaborate with the state government regarding the latest technology, such as the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) system.

“We encourage the interested companies to give their suggestions so that future developments are in line with our sustainability efforts,” he said.

Last year, Onn Hafiz was quoted as saying that the state government intended to develop the elevated ART system in Johor Bahru to overcome traffic congestion in the city.

ART is an urban passenger transport transit system using advanced technology, such as sensors, that can read virtual tracks on the road, thus allowing it to automatically navigate its own route.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke was reported to have said that the ministry would study the proposal since there is a need for an integrated public transport system in Johor Baru.