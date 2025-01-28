ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor state government is set to launch the Johor Halal Development Plan 2030 by March this year, signalling a major step forward for the state’s halal industry.

State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said the working paper for the plan is in its final stage, with RM800,000 allocated for its implementation through PIJ Halal Ventures, a subsidiary of Perbadanan Islam Johor (PIJ) Holdings.

“The halal industry in Johor must progress faster. It would be a missed opportunity if we didn’t act and I am confident there will be good news at the launch in March,” he told reporters after officiating the 2024 Johor Kindergarten Khatam Quran event here today.

According to Mohd Fared, the plan aims to benefit the local halal industry by simplifying the application process for halal certification, particularly for small-scale players.

He said that the initiative will empower local businesses, ensure compliance with global halal standards and enhance consumer confidence in Johor-made products.

During the tabling of the state Budget 2025 last November, Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi announced the RM800,000 allocation to boost the state’s halal industry in collaboration with PIJ Holdings.

The Johor Halal Development Plan 2030 will focus on several key areas including Halal Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Muslim-friendly homestays, an Integrated Halal Logistics System and Platform as well as the i-Mesra System.

On another development, Mohd Fared said the Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) is monitoring the education of children from GISB Holdings (GISBH) families who are currently under the care of the Social Welfare Department (JKM).

He said that the state government has also introduced monthly financial aid for GISBH families registered with JAINJ, particularly those seeking rehabilitation and support.

“This initiative was introduced as many individuals lost their jobs during enforcement operations. Therefore, the state government through the Johor Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ), has taken responsibility by providing monthly financial aid, but only for those who return and register with us,” he added.