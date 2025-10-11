Johor welcomes accelerated HSA2 hospital project in Budget 2026

JOHOR BAHRU: The announcement to expedite the construction of Sultanah Aminah Hospital 2 in Budget 2026 has been welcomed in Johor as a demonstration of the federal government’s firm commitment to strengthening state healthcare services.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon expressed his hope that all subsequent processes would proceed smoothly, noting that preliminary work for the project was completed in August.

He confirmed that all preliminary work including studies, workshops, design and land acquisition has been finalised.

Ling thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and expressed hope that this project becomes a reality soon.

He added that HSA2 will be built on a 28-hectare site in Skudai and is expected to take over three years to complete.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the construction of HSA2 would be expedited during yesterday’s tabling of Budget 2026. – Bernama