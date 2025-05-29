SHAH ALAM: Dengue cases in Selangor have shown a notable decline following coordinated control efforts involving various agencies, said State Public Health and Environment Committee chairman Jamaliah Jamaluddin.

As of Epidemiological Week 21 (EW 21/2025), which ended on May 24, the state reported 519 cases — an 8.3 per cent decrease from the 566 cases recorded the previous week.

“Cumulatively, 11,003 dengue cases have been reported in Selangor this year up to EW 21, marking a significant 66 per cent drop compared to 21,316 cases during the same period in 2024,” she said in a statement today.

Jamaliah added that only two dengue-related deaths have been recorded so far this year, compared to 11 in the corresponding period last year.

She said the downward trend reflects the effectiveness of joint efforts by the Selangor Health Department (JKNS), local authorities, relevant agencies and the community in implementing dengue prevention and control measures.

However, she reminded the public to remain vigilant and ensure that their homes and surroundings are free of Aedes mosquito breeding sites, especially with the rainy season approaching.

“Continued cooperation from all parties is essential to sustain this positive trend,” she said.