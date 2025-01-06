A brief but bizarre showdown near a toll plaza has captured the attention — and amusement — of Malaysian netizens.

In a 28-second viral video, a shirtless man is seen emerging from a Perodua Bezza to confront another man, believed to be Chinese, near a toll booth.

What followed looked more like a scene from a martial arts parody than a real altercation.

The shirtless man, wielding what appears to be a sharp object, began showcasing a series of dramatic silat moves.

In response, the other man calmly raised his fists in what appeared to be a boxing stance, turning the roadside tension into an impromptu “sparring match” of martial arts styles.

Just as things seemed to escalate, a third man walked into the frame around the 20-second mark, gesturing toward the toll booth and seemingly reminding both parties not to block traffic.

The unexpected clash of styles — and the fact that neither man actually threw a punch — left social media users both entertained and bewildered.

“It’s okay to fight for fun but not seriously. I love Malaysia,” one netizen joked.

“Sibling rivalry battle,” another amused user commented.

