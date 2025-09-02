Joint Forces Headquarters RKAT in Kuantan to complete by July 2026

KUANTAN: The Joint Forces Headquarters Armed Forces Family Housing construction project in Sungai Pancing is expected to complete by July 2026.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi confirmed the RM197.98 million project has achieved 50.10% progress since commencing on 27 August 2021.

He explained the project timeline extended from the original January 2025 completion date to ensure proper completion of all work scope.

“They are confident they can complete it by next July, as the construction uses the IBS method, which allows for faster progress,” he told reporters at the project site.

The housing development will feature bungalows, semi-detached houses and apartment blocks totalling more than 280 units across various classes.

Facilities will include a football field, playground, nursery and kindergarten for residents’ convenience.

Nanta also announced discussions with the Pahang Public Works Department regarding projects to prioritise under the 13th Malaysia Plan.

He inspected repair work on Jalan Sungai Lembing which has reached 60% progress with completion expected by 30 September.

“I have reminded the contractor to complete the work according to schedule, without compromising on quality and safety,” he emphasised.

The minister noted the road previously suffered severe damage from groundwater affecting structural stability and causing safety hazards.

He also visited the site of the Panching elevated intersection project on Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Kuantan valued at RM160 million.

That project includes constructing a 300-metre elevated intersection and upgrading existing road infrastructure with new lighting and signals. – Bernama