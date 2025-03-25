ALOR SETAR: Cooperation between various enforcement agencies in safeguarding the country’s borders is a common practice, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said.

He said security operations, particularly in the nation’s waters covering vast areas, require standard operating procedures (SOPs) that are constantly improved.

“Our maritime area spans about 590,000 square kilometres from the coast to the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

“We have several models of inter-agency cooperation, such as the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM) on the east coast of Sabah, where the police act as the primary command authority,” he told reporters after handing over Aidilfitri Fund contributions to officials and players of the Kedah Darul Aman FC team today.

It was reported that the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) would no longer conduct high-risk operations alone, especially at night or in the wee hours, if such operations pose a threat to personnel safety. Instead, these operations will involve cooperation with other agencies.

MMEA director-general Datuk Mohd Rosli Abdullah said the move aims to reduce risks faced by enforcement officers when confronting criminals whose strength is unknown while trespassing into Malaysian waters.

Saifuddin Nasution said while MMEA will continue its core responsibilities, joint operations with multiple enforcement agencies are an appropriate strategy.

“There will be a division of tasks, operational areas and right of command... For example, MMEA is currently carrying out ‘Op Khas Pagar Laut’ during the festive season because, based on past statistics, some (criminal groups) assume enforcement is relaxed during this period.

“But in reality, during festive seasons, we detect various crimes such as drug smuggling, illegal immigration and other criminal activities,” he said.