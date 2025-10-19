JOTA-JOTI programme teaches students tech skills and digital ethics

TANJONG MALIM: The Jamboree On The Air and Jamboree On The Internet programme helps students gain practical knowledge of technology and learn the importance of ethics and discipline in digital communication.

Chief State Commissioner of Kelanasiswa Dr Azizee Aziz said such exposure not only enhances technical skills but also fosters teamwork, creativity, and the resilience required to thrive in today’s competitive job market.

He emphasised that everyone must exercise caution and responsibility when using communication media, following the motto of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to check before you share.

This responsibility goes beyond individuals to include educational institutions and universities which must also guide the younger generation to be responsible and informed technology users.

He delivered these remarks in his speech at the opening of the 2025 National JOTA-JOTI event officiated by National Scouts Council deputy president Datuk Ahmad Shazily Ismail Bakti at Sultan Azlan Shah Polytechnic.

Azizee further emphasised that JOTA-JOTI training equips students and scouts with the skills to support the community during emergencies.

This training also enhances national preparedness and cultivates a strong volunteer spirit among participants.

He described JOTA-JOTI as more than just a communication programme but an educational platform that promotes noble values and unity through cross-border communication networks.

This is crucial in a globalised world where nations are increasingly interconnected, especially in technology and information exchange.

The programme represents a significant step in preparing young Malaysians for both technological advancement and responsible digital citizenship. – Bernama