PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) detained a journalist from a local news portal at a hotel in Shah Alam, Selangor, at about 11 pm yesterday to assist in an investigation into a bribery case.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, when contacted by Bernama, said the arrest was related to a bribery allegation and not about any news report written by the male journalist.

The journalist has been remanded for four days starting today, and the case is being investigated under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009.

Today, a news portal reported that one of its journalists has been detained by the MACC.

Meanwhile, according to a source, the journalist is suspected of soliciting and accepting about RM20,000 in return for removing a published article and for no longer reporting on a foreign worker agency allegedly linked to a syndicate.

“The suspect is arrested for allegedly soliciting and accepting bribes, not due to his news reports on migrants.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect initially asked for RM100,000 but after negotiations, he agreed to accept an ‘advance’ payment of about RM20,000,” the source said.

When confirming the arrest, Azam said cash amounting to RM20,000 had been seized.