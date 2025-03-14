Journalist pleads not guilty to receiving RM20,000 bribe

SHAH ALAM: A local news portal journalist today pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here to a charge of receiving an RM20,000 bribe.

B. Nantha Kumar, 42, was accused of receiving bribes from Muhammad Zahid, a Pakistani national, in exchange for removing an uploaded article on the Malaysiakini portal and refraining from further writing about a foreign worker agency allegedly involved in a syndicate.

He was accused of committing the offence at a hotel here at 11.45 pm on Feb 28.

The charge was framed under Section 16 (a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and is punishable under Section 24 of the same Act. If convicted, he faces a prison sentence of up to 20 years and a fine of at least five times the amount of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

MACC Deputy Public Prosecutor Alis Izzati Azurin Mohd Rusdi proposed an RM20,000 bail with additional conditions requiring him to surrender his passport to the court and report to the nearest MACC office once a month.

“The prosecution respectfully requests the court to remind the accused not to interfere with witnesses and refrain from publishing any articles or comments that could affect or prejudice his case in the future,” she said.

Lawyer P. Purshotaman, appearing for Nantha Kumar, pleaded for a lower RM5,000 bail, citing his client’s financial responsibility in supporting his two children, aged 18 and 11.

He argued that his client’s role in helping to expose a syndicate threatening national security and his willingness to risk his life to assist the government should be taken into consideration.

“My client is an award-winning journalist. Our justice system works on the presumption that a person is innocent until proven guilty. Suppose an excessive bail amount and conditions are imposed, he will be forced to remain in prison until the case is concluded.

“He has great respect for the court and voluntarily appeared in court after being informed by the investigating officer two days ago, demonstrating his commitment to respecting the legal process,” he said.

Judge Datuk Mohd Nasir Nordin allowed bail at RM10,000 with one surety. He also told the accused to submit his passport to the court and report to the nearest MACC office once a month.

The court set April 23 for re-mention.