KUALA LUMPUR: In an increasingly challenging era of journalism, media practitioners are urged to steadfastly uphold integrity, truth, and social responsibility in addressing contemporary challenges, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said.

He said in the current post-normal and post-truth era, fake news and conspiracy theories spread easily, posing a serious challenge to public trust in the media.

“This is where modern journalists must return to the fundamentals of truth and social responsibility. Commitment to these values makes journalism a cornerstone of an informed society.

“The role of journalists as trusted bearers of information is increasingly important, to sift fact from fiction, report fairly and uphold the principle of speaking the truth, even when it is bitter,” he said.

Zambry was speaking at the 2025 Malaysian Journalism Night and at the Malaysian Press Institute (MPI)-Petronas Journalism Awards held here tonight.

Zambry also said that under the Malaysia MADANI framework, ethical and independent journalism must continue to be strengthened as a vital pillar of democracy and social justice.

“Journalists are friends of truth and foes of oppression. Our job is not to please or attack those in power, but to uphold good and oppose wrongdoing, guided by facts and reasoned arguments,” he said.

He said journalists serve as the eyes and ears of the people, delivering constructive criticism and honest reporting, enabling leaders to make informed decisions that reflect the voice of the public.

Zambry also encouraged stronger collaboration between higher learning institutions and media organisations, including through joint research, industrial training programmes and journalism ethics colloquiums.

He stressed that the Higher Education Ministry is committed to ensuring that communication and journalism curricula remain relevant and current, incorporating elements such as artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, cyber laws and professional ethics.

“We aim to produce knowledgeable and ethical journalists, because only then can journalism continue to be a respected profession trusted by the people,” he said.

The event, organised by the Malaysian Press Institute (MPI), was attended by media practitioners, representatives from local news agencies and winners of various categories in the 2024 Malaysian Journalism Awards.