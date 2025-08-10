JPJ aims to expand MyLesen B2 programme for B40 students

ALOR SETAR: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) aims to include more B40 students in the second phase of its MyLesen B2 programme, offering free motorcycle licences to underprivileged youth.

Director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said this follows Transport Minister Anthony Loke’s announcement of 10,000 new spots under the initiative.

“We are targeting more secondary school students aged 16 and above to obtain licences for commuting to school,“ he said during a licence handover ceremony in Kedah.

JPJ has collaborated with the Ministry of Education and state education departments to expand the programme’s reach to schools nationwide.

Aedy Fadly urged the government to increase funding for next year due to overwhelming public response.

He added that the programme promotes better adherence to traffic laws while improving mobility and job prospects for beneficiaries.

The first phase launched in February provided 15,000 free licences under the B40 assistance scheme.

The MyLesen B2 initiative helps eligible Malaysians obtain Class B2 motorcycle licences at no cost.

On minimum age requirements, Aedy Fadly stated any changes to driving licence eligibility below 16 years would require government approval.

“Current rules set the minimum age at 16 for motorcycles and 17 for cars,“ he explained.

He noted any revision would need extensive preparation at driving institutes and parental consultation. – Bernama