Perlis government acts on Raja’s rebuke over ‘Little Napoleons’ in MPKangar

KANGAR: The Perlis state government has affirmed its commitment to addressing concerns raised by Raja Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail, over inefficiencies within the Kangar Municipal Council (MPKangar).

Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli stated that the royal rebuke serves as a crucial reminder to uphold integrity and administrative efficiency.

Speaking after chairing the State Executive Council meeting at Kompleks Seri Putra, Mohd Shukri emphasised the government’s dedication to improving public service delivery.

“We take this matter seriously and are committed to ensuring a more efficient administration,“ he told reporters.

The Raja of Perlis had earlier criticised certain MPKangar officers during the groundbreaking ceremony for the council’s new building.

Describing them as ‘Little Napoleons’, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin warned that their poor conduct could tarnish the council’s reputation.

While acknowledging MPKangar’s overall performance, he urged immediate improvements in work ethics among some officers.

The state government’s response underscores its alignment with royal expectations for accountability and service excellence.