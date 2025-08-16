Lorry driver dies in tanker explosion during welding in Seremban workshop

SEREMBAN: A lorry driver died while a workshop assistant suffered minor injuries after a tanker truck exploded during welding work in Batu 6, Kuala Sawah.

Senior Assistant Fire Superintendent I Mohd Syazwan Saidy said the emergency call came in at 1:23 pm, with the 33-year-old victim found unconscious.

The tanker had been at the workshop since the previous day for repairs after being brought from Jalan Pantai, Seremban.

“A witness stated both victims were on top of the tanker performing welding when it suddenly exploded, throwing them about three metres high.”

The witness saw the driver unconscious with severe head injuries while assisting the injured workshop assistant, who is the victim’s brother.

Mohd Syazwan confirmed the Hazmat team conducted safety checks, finding environmental readings had normalised after the blast.

The deceased was taken to Rembau Hospital for an autopsy, while the injured assistant received treatment at Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital.

Police are now handling further investigations into the incident. - Bernama