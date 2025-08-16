RM5 billion recovered from corruption shows govt’s resolve says Anwar

IPOH: The recovery of nearly RM5 billion linked to corruption in the past two years underscores the MADANI government’s efficiency and determination in fighting graft, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He stated that this achievement proves the administration’s unwavering stance against corruption despite scepticism from critics.

“Some mock our governance and anti-corruption efforts, but let me share the results—across agencies, from politicians to ministries, we’ve seized RM4 to RM5 billion,” Anwar said.

He made these remarks during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ipoh Sentral development project.

Present at the event were Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, Transport Minister Anthony Loke, and MRCB Land chairman Tan Sri Mohd Annuar Zaini.

Anwar emphasised that good governance must guide all development projects to maintain integrity.

“This includes training, technological advancement, and mastering AI—Ipoh Sentral should set a benchmark,” he added.

He called on stakeholders, including the Menteri Besar and Ipoh City Council, to review the project’s governance framework.

“Even approved plans can be refined—if successful, Ipoh Sentral could become a national model,” Anwar concluded. - Bernama