JPJ conducts Op Mengejut Puspakom nationwide today

KUALA LUMPUR: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) conducted Op Mengejut Puspakom across the country today to ensure all vehicles inspected at Puspakom inspection centres comply with the required standards.

JPJ senior enforcement director Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan said the operation was carried out without prior notice to Puspakom, following instructions from Transport Minister Anthony Loke, who directed JPJ to implement enforcement in phases.

“The first phase involved roadblocks conducted by JPJ on selected highways, while the second phase is spot checks at Puspakom,” he told reporters after the operation at Wangsa Maju Puspakom here.

During the operation, Muhammad Kifli said that within just two hours, the team, comprising 350 officers and personnel, inspected 115 lorries, issued 69 summonses, took action against 29 vehicles, and seized five cars and two lorries.

He said several offences committed by lorry drivers were identified, including the use of unsafe, worn-out retreaded tyres that could burst at any moment.