JPJ develops ebaki system to resolve expired vehicle plate sales issues

KUALA LUMPUR: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) is developing an online system called “ebaki” for selling and offering expired vehicle registration numbers.

According to the Auditor-General’s Report 3/2025 on Government Financial Statements 2024, this system will be developed under the JPJ Digital System Development Project.

The system is currently at the System Requirements Study stage and is expected to be implemented in October 2026.

The report revealed that JPJ collected RM1.648 billion from vehicle registration number sales between 2022 and 2024.

However, additional estimated revenue of at least RM115.96 million could be collected if blocked and inactive registration numbers were offered at minimum prices.

There are 375,792 expired registration numbers unsold as of 2024 and 134 blocked registration numbers offered below minimum price.

These could generate additional estimated revenue of at least RM112.73 million and RM795,150 respectively.

The audit review also found that from 219 applications to retrieve expired registration numbers, 12 approved applications were only charged a RM10 service fee.

This compares to potential full revenue of RM23,100 that could have been collected if minimum prices were applied.

Minimum prices for registration numbers are set between RM300 and RM20,000 according to Current, Popular, Attractive and Premium categories.

A service fee of RM10 is charged for each number offered.

The audit review further found that the basis for pricing offered for Popular category Remaining Numbers was not uniform between state JPJ offices.

Based on these findings, the department was recommended to implement improvements by ensuring inactive numbers are offered to the public.

It was also recommended to lock minimum registration number prices according to established categories through settings in the mySIKAP system.

This would enable wider publicity of available numbers.

JPJ was also recommended to review the standard operating procedures and jurisdiction of the Special Registration Number Committee.

This would ensure revenue can be collected maximally and prevent revenue leakage. – Bernama