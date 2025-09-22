JPJ extends weekend counter hours for driving licence services nationwide

PUTRAJAYA: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will extend operating hours for driving licence and related services counters to 8.30 am until 4.30 pm on weekends nationwide.

Director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli confirmed the extended hours will begin this Saturday and continue until 26 October 2025 at all JPJ state offices and branches.

Counters in Kelantan, Terengganu, and Kedah will operate extended hours on Fridays and Saturdays while other states will have extended hours on Saturdays and Sundays.

“This initiative provides greater convenience and flexibility to the public, especially for those facing time constraints on weekdays for licence renewal,“ he said in a statement today.

Aedy Fadly revealed there are currently 2.3 million Competent Driving Licence holders with inactive status after their licences expired for more than three years.

Another 15.2 million Competent Driving Licence holders maintain active status according to JPJ records.

Licence holders whose validity has lapsed for more than three years must re-sit the Driver Education Curriculum Part 2 and 3 tests at any driving institute.

Those whose licence validity has not exceeded three years can renew immediately through the MyJPJ application, MySikap portal, or kiosks without visiting counters.

JPJ believes this initiative will help the public benefit more fully from government measures while improving compliance with road laws through valid driving licences.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced today that RON95 petrol prices would reduce to RM1.99 per litre from RM2.05 effective 30 September under the BUDI95 initiative.

All Malaysians with valid driving licences qualify for the subsidy, with over 16 million people expected to benefit based on JPJ and National Registration Department data. – Bernama