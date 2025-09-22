BUDI95 programme proves government’s commitment to curb subsidy leakages

PUTRAJAYA: The BUDI MADANI RON95 programme demonstrates the government’s commitment to curbing billions in ringgit worth of subsidy leakages annually.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming stated that BUDI95 ensures subsidies are exclusively enjoyed by Malaysian citizens while closing loopholes that previously benefited foreigners.

“With BUDI95, government subsidies are now channelled accurately and fairly, specifically for Malaysian citizens,“ he said in a statement.

Nga added that the programme shows the government’s balance between safeguarding public welfare and maintaining fiscal discipline.

“This is the spirit of Malaysia MADANI, ensuring no one is left behind and that every sen spent truly benefits the people,“ he emphasised.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim previously announced that RON95 petrol prices would drop to RM1.99 per litre from RM2.05 starting September 30 through BUDI95’s targeted subsidies.

Road Transport Department and National Registration Department data indicates over 16 million Malaysians will benefit from this programme. – Bernama