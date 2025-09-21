Gamuda’s FY25 net profit reaches RM1b mark on strong domestic construction growth

PETALING JAYA: Gamuda Bhd’s net profit climbed 10% to reach the RM1 billion mark for the financial year ended July 31, 2025 (FY25), from RM912.13 million in FY24, due to strong domestic project strength.

Revenue for FY25 increased 19.66% to a record RM15.97 billion.

Fourth-quarter net profit rose 21.89% to RM332.15 million from RM272.49 million, while revenue reached an all-time quarterly high of RM4.84 billion, up 2.57% year-on-year.

The property developer’s regional engineering and property group saw revenue increase by 11% to a record-breaking RM16.4 billion for FY25.

This milestone is a result of its strong domestic construction projects, with an all-time-high construction order book balance of RM38 billion after recording RM25 billion job wins during the year.

Gamuda, in a statement, said the positive order book balance provides strong revenue visibility and positions the group for sustained growth over the coming years.

Notably, domestic construction projects comprise 50% of the order book, with data centres contributing 10% of the total value, reflecting the group’s focus on diversified infrastructure developments as overall construction margins improved.

Meanwhile, Gamuda Land, its property arm, reported sales of RM4.1 billion, a 19% decline due to Hanoi, Vietnam, project approvals near the end of this financial year, with the related sales expected to be carried forward to the next financial year.

Looking ahead, the group anticipates next year’s earnings performance will be driven by newly awarded domestic construction projects and higher contributions from various property quick turnaround projects, especially Vietnam’s Eaton Park project.

The resilience of the group is underpinned by its record high unbilled property sales of RM8 billion. The group’s gearing is at 53%, well below the self-imposed gearing limit of 70%.