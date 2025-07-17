JPJ finalising Kejara system review to improve road safety

BANGI: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) is in the final phase of reviewing the Demerit Points System for Traffic Offences (Kejara), a key mechanism to penalise repeat offenders and dangerous drivers.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli stated that the proposed improvements are part of a major overhaul announced by Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

“The Kejara system is currently in the final review stage at JPJ before we take it to the Transport Ministry for consideration on what improvements will be implemented,“ he said during a press conference after an engagement session with lorry and express bus operators.

Aedy Fadly explained that the review process requires time as it involves legal aspects and amendments.

“Amendments to the procedures will take time because it needs to go through higher levels such as the Attorney-General and so on,“ he said.

Previously, Loke highlighted inefficiencies in the current Kejara system, noting that demerit points were only deducted after offenders paid fines or faced court charges, not when summonses were issued.

The updated system will include 20 high-risk offences linked to serious or fatal accidents.

Meanwhile, Aedy Fadly clarified that Public Service Vehicle (PSV) and Goods Vehicle Licence (GDL) holders involved in serious accidents will undergo an assessment before any licence suspension.

“JPJ will not immediately suspend a licence. A show-cause notice will be issued first,“ he said.

Five drivers have had their PSV licences temporarily suspended so far. The engagement session also saw industry stakeholders requesting regular town hall discussions, which JPJ has agreed to conduct periodically. - Bernama