SEREMBAN: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has been given the full mandate to take on overloaded heavy vehicles, which have been identified as a main cause of road accidents.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said he instructed the JPJ to take stern action against overloaded lorries, including stationing enforcement officers in quarry areas to ensure compliance.

“I have given the message to the JPJ enforcement director to take stern and suitable action. Let’s see whether they (lorry drivers) are brave or won’t come out, what time they come out, we will place enforcement officers there. We know they have a lot of lookouts, and our enforcers have been threatened by them, he told state Opposition leader, Mohamad Hanapiah Abu Baker (PN-Labu) when he interjected during the debate on the Supply Bill 2025 at the Negeri Sembilan legislative assembly here today.

Loke, who is also Chennah assemblyman, shared that the ministry was studying on how to introduce an amendment to the Road Transport Act to strengthen enforcement so that it would be more effective, especially against overloaded lorries.

“Accidents involving such lorries are getting rampant, so we will continue carrying out large-scale enforcement operations against overloaded lorries.

“Suspending operations and revoking licenses will be carried out if there are serious cases, for instance, involving foreigners as drivers, maybe in terms of revoking licenses that will lead to very huge losses for the company,” he added.